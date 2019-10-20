International Development News
Development News Edition
K'taka: One more accused held in murder case of former Alliance University VC

Karnataka Police on Sunday nabbed one more person in the alleged connection in the murder case of former Vice-Chancellor of Alliance University, Dr Ayyappa Dore.

ANI Bengaluru (Karnataka)
Updated: 20-10-2019 11:35 IST
Ganesh, an accused nabbed on Sunday by Karnataka Police in connection with murder of former Alliance University VC. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The accused, identified as Ganesh, aged 30 years was nabbed early morning near Hebbal flyover in Sanjaynagar police station area.

"Upon tracing him, Ganesh attacked two of our police personnel and tried to escape. To stop him, Inspector Mithun RT fired two rounds, one in the air and another at him and he got injured in his leg," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Bengaluru) Shashi Kumar. The accused is currently receiving medical attention, the DCP informed.

Bengaluru city police on Thursday had arrested Sudhir Angoor, the Chancellor of Alliance University and the prime accused Suraj Singh in alleged connection with the murder case of the former Vice-Chancellor of the university. Dr Dore was found dead on October 16 at 5.15 am in a park near his residence under RT Nagar police station limits.

"Sudhir Angoor wanted to take control of the university. He hired Suraj Singh to carry out the murder. Suraj along with five or six others killed Dr Ayyappa. On Sudhir's instructions, Suraj had kept a close watch on Dr Ayyappa for 4-5 months," the police had said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
