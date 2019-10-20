International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Pak shelling leaves civilian injured in Kathua

PTI Jambi
Updated: 20-10-2019 12:43 IST
Pak shelling leaves civilian injured in Kathua

(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

A civilian was injured on Sunday as Pakistani Rangers shelled mortars along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The intermittent firing and shelling from across the border overnight was aimed at stalling some construction work in the Hiranagar sector, they said.

Pakistani Rangers fired from small arms and shelled mortars in Manyari-Chorgali area around 7.45 pm on Saturday, drawing retaliation from BSF personnel, the officials said. A house was hit by a mortar shell and caught fire. House owner Syed Ali received minor burn injuries.

The intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 4.40 am on Sunday, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019