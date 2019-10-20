Noida: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in road mishap

At least two people were killed and one was critically injured after a car rammed into a divider and overturned in Noida sector-49 on Sunday morning. Speaking to ANI Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, said: "Today around 4 am a speeding car rammed into the divider and overturned near Noida sector-49 police station. Police reached the spot on getting to know about the mishap."

"All the three people were immediately taken to hospital but two succumbed to their injuries during treatment and one is critically injured," he added. The families of the deceased have been informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

