Girl harassed in UP shopping mall; 2 held

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 20-10-2019 14:08 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Two men were arrested for allegedly harassing a girl at a shopping mall here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday at the mall under New Mandi Police Station limits, they said.

The girl raised an alarm following which the security guards caught hold of the accused, identified as Kashiram and Adnan. The police were informed about the incident after which a case was registered and the accused were arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
