Action sought against those spreading rumours on Poojary's

A complaint has been filed with the city police Commissioner demanding stern action against those spreading rumours in the social media about the health status of former Union minister B Janardhana Poojary, police sources said. The Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple Committee here filed the complaint.

The former union minister is the chief patron of the temple. According to temple committee treasurer R Padmaraj, rumours that Poojary is critically ill have been circulating across the social media including on WhatsApp over the last few days causing panic and confusion among his family and well-wishers.

Padmaraj urged the police Commissioner P S Harsha to identify those behind the news and take appropriate action against them.

