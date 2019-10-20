Students attendance in Kashmir 20 per cent, in Jammu 100 per cent

A little over 20 per cent students in Kashmir and 100 per cent in Jammu have started attending schools and there is no restriction on the movement of people anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. While all of the 1,02,069 landline phone connections were restored till October 18, a total of 84 per cent mobile phone connections were restored in 22 districts till last Friday.

The landline connections in Kashmir valley were restored about two months ago, post-paid mobile connections were restored on October 14. Restrictions on the movement of people, vehicles and phone connections were imposed on August 5 following the announcement by the central government the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

A total of 20.13 per cent students are attending schools in Kashmir valley, while 100 per cent students are attending in Jammu region, a home ministry official said, quoting a report from the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Also, 86.3 per cent teachers in Kashmir valley and 100 per cent teachers in Jammu are attending schools till Friday.

A total of 21,328 schools in Jammu and Kashmir have started functioning, which is 98 per cent of the total schools. The Jammu and Kashmir administration last week announced the dates for year-end examinations from Class 5-12, apparently to enhance the attendance of students in schools.

There have been no restrictions in any of the 202 police stations while essential commodities like food items, baby food, petroleum products are available in adequate numbers, the official said. As many as 130 major hospitals, 4,359 health centres in Jammu and Kashmir are functioning normally and on an average 600 surgeries are conducted and 65,000 people avail OPD care every day, another official said.

