Boy accused of rape commits suicide in observation home

A 17-year-old boy, arrested on charges of raping a woman, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in the government observation home for children here, police said on Sunday. The child in conflict with the law had complained of stomach pain on Saturday night and died on the way to the hospital, the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed he had taken poison and probe was on to find out how he had been able to get the poison at the home, they said. He was arrested on October 8 on the charge of raping a 48-year-old woman while she was grazing cattle.

Cases under IPC 376 (rape) 342(wrongful confinement)and 326(causing injury by weapons and criminal intimidation had been filed against the boy, they added.

