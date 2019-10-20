'Pangat': A fresh from the oven book on Marathi cuisine

Restricting Marathi cuisine to street food delicacies like Vada Pav, Missal Pav, or Bhelpuri would be an injustice to the region's rich culinary traditions as a new book claims to debunk myths surrounding the foods of Maharashtra. Showcasing the versatility and sheer variety the cuisine, the book, "Pangat: A Feast -- Food and Lore from Marathi Kitchens", is written by culinary researcher Saee Koranne-Khandekar.

"In parts a rich anecdotal account of the characteristic food traits of the several communities that inhabit the region and a collection of over 200 traditional recipes, this enriching book introduces food enthusiasts to cooking techniques using a variety of produce, special masalas, mouth-watering preserves, and elaborate meal spreads," said Hachette India in a statement. From the sophisticatedly spiced Kolhapuri mutton sukka to the tangy tamarind-based thecha, from a never-fail formula for frying fish to the wholesome chakolya 'pasta' and variants of karanji for the die-hard sweet-tooth, the book, according to the publisher, is any foodie's go-to guide to enhance their palate and repertoire of recipes.

Endorsed by noted food writer Kunal Vijayakar and celebrated chef Ranveer Brar, the book claims to be an informative guide on traditional recipes and food traditions of the region. "Saee has truly represented Maharashtra beyond the usual suspects of its cuisine, both in terms of dishes and information.

"I strongly believe that food cannot be looked at in isolation from regional nuances and communities. That's where Saee's book does complete justice to this beautiful state and its varied cuisine(s)," read a blurb given by chef Brar. The foreword of the book is written by food historian Pushpesh Pant.

