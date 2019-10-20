Whenever pollution levels shoots up, Kejriwal blames farmers: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday took a jibe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for blaming farmers for the increase in the pollution levels. Speaking to media persons here, Tiwari said, "Whenever the pollution level shoots up, Kejriwal blames farmers for burning their stubble. No stubble is being burnt anywhere. The pollution is because of the increase in traffic on the roads and burning of garbage by the people of the city."

Tiwari also hailed the Indian Army for destroying terror launch pads located in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). "India has lost its patience and now the terrorists will not be spared," he said The Indian Army, today, started using artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian Territory.

Four terror launch pads in Neelam valley of PoK were targeted and fatalities have been reported, sources said. This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in firing by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side. (ANI)

