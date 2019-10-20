International Development News
Hyderabad: Customs officials nab three at airport, seize gold worth Rs 35 lakh

The Customs department at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here nabbed three persons who were trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 35 lakh.

ANI Hyderabad (Telangana)
Updated: 20-10-2019 20:05 IST
The gold seized by customs at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Customs department at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here nabbed three persons who were trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 35 lakh. The trio had arrived in India from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah city on October 19.

"The accused were carrying the smuggled gold and were bringing it to the Hyderabad black market," the officials said. A total of 915.17 grams of smuggled gold has been seized and a case has been registered against the three passengers. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
