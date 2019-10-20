UP CM assures slain Hindutva leader's kin of all help but fails to win his mother's trust

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met here at his official residence the family members of slain Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari and sought to assure them of all help and justice but failed to win the trust of the killed man's mother. Despite sounding satisfied with the chief minister's assurances immediately after meeting him, Tiwari's distraught mother Kusum later said she was not satisfied and vowed to "take up the sword" herself, if she did not get the justice.

She also blamed the police for forcing the family to venture out of their house to meet the chief minister, despite customs forbidding a family to get out of the house during the mourning period. "It was at his (CM) direction that policemen forced us to meet him. So we were compelled to come (to Lucknow)," she said.

"Had I been satisfied (with the chief minister's assurance), my blood would not have boiled," she told mediapersons later when asked if she was satisfied with the meeting. "If we do not get justice, I myself will take up the sword," Kusum distraught mother Kusum Tiwari told reporters some time after meeting Adityanath.

"We asked the CM as to why security cover of Kamlesh was withdrawn, why was he so brutally killed," she said. The chief minister's expressions were "not as per our desire", added Kusum.

Earlier immediately after meeting the chief minister, she had sounded satisfied with the outcome of her meeting with the chief minister. "I told the chief minister I want justice for my son and strict punishment should be given to the killers. We have been assured by the chief minister, and by giving the assurance, the chief minister has given many things," she had told reporters earlier.

The family members Kamlesh Tiwari, including his wife Kiran and sons met the chief minister for around 30 minutes during which they demanded capital punishment for the killers and were assured of all help and justice. Immediately after meeting Adityanath, Tiwar's wife Kiran too had expressed satisfaction over the meeting.

"Yogi Adityanath has assured every possible action in the matter. We feel satisfied after meeting him. Our demand is that the killers should be given capital punishment," she said. Sources said the UP chief minister assured all help to the family during the meeting, saying the police are earnestly probing the case and the guilty persons will not be spared.

Sources also said the family demanded a government job for Tiwari's son, security to the family and an arms licence for their safety and security. They also demanded the naming of their colony after Tiwari, besides installation of his statue and hearing of the matter in a fast-track court.

The police, meanwhile, on Sunday said during investigation, it came to the light that the suspected killers were staying in a hotel in Naka Hindola area. UP Director General of Police O P Singh said, "According to the hotel staff, the two had identified themselves as Sheikh Ashfaqul Hussain and Muinuddin Pathan. On the day of murder, both of them had left the hotel, wearing saffron kurta, and there was a box of sweets in their hands."

He added, "They came to the hotel on October 17 and left it on October 18 afternoon. A saffron kurta with blood stains was found lying on their bed. The towel, which was retrieved, too had blood stains on it. A box of new mobile phone was also found from the spot. This is a big success in the investigation. The police will soon reach the killers." Singh also said the police was examining the CCTV footage and quizzing suspects, while exploring all angles behind the crime.

An SIT has already been formed to crack the case, he said. The room of the hotel in which the suspected killers had stayed, has been sealed, said a hotel official.

On the presence of a woman along with the two suspected killers in a video clip, Additional Superintendent of Police (Lucknow West) Vikas Tripathi, said the woman was actually canvassing for a candidate in the ongoing bypolls for the Lucknow cantonment and as of now nothing has been found against her. Hindu Samaj Party chief Tiwari, 45, earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his home in Khurshed Bagh here on Friday.

His cremation was delayed as his family members were allegedly adamant on meeting the chief minister to put forth their nine demands, including a probe by the National Investigation Agency, a government job for one of the sons of the victim and security for them. Terming the murder as "an act of mischief to create terror," Adityanath had on Saturday said the guilty will not be spared.

Shortly after Adityanath met the family members of Kamlesh Tiwari, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav asked him to also meet the kin of those killed in the state "due to bad law and order". "The CM's meeting the family members of the victim who was murdered in Lucknow is a welcome step. I hope the CM will visit Allahabad, Kannauj, Jhansi and Meerut also where family members of those killed due to bad law and order in the state reside."

Separate murder incidents were reported in Allahabad, Kannauj, Jhansi and Meerut districts during the past few days.

