Two more held in Telangana for links with Maoists

Two people, including a lawyer, have been arrested as a part of the continuing crackdown against those working for the banned CPI (Maoist) in urban areas, police said on Sunday. Advocate Anil Kumar and D Suresh, both in their 30s, were arrested by a police team on Saturday in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district during a vehicle check when they were moving suspiciously on a bike.

The duo was booked under relevant sections ofUnlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). District Superintendent of PoliceSunilDuttsaid Anil was a member of Maoist front organisation, CRPP (Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners)and also the Warangal District secretary of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) since 2011.

The Telangana Secretary of CPI(Maoist) Jagan had given Anil three memory cards and four letters with instructions to hand it over to leaders of different organisations, which were allegedly working as "urban" network of Maoists, he claimed. "He has been actively arranging meeting of leaders of Maoist front organisations with Maoist leaders to propagate their ideology, receive financial support and extort funds from contractors, businessmen, cotton mill owners," Dutt said.

During interrogation, Anil listed a number of outfits including Telangana Democratic Forum and CRPPand alleged they have been working for the ultras in urban areas to propagate their ideology and extort money. All these organisations, police said, have been receiving financial support from Maoists to carry out their activities.

Police further said all Maoist front organisations were instigating tribals and non-tribals over 'Podu' lands to create discontent amongst them. The issue of 'Podu' lands (Podu cultivation is a form of shifting cultivation) is a bone of contention with forest officials trying to enforce law in forest areas and those involved in 'Podu' farming resisting it.

Maoist activities have had already created lot of hindrance to development activities in the agency area in Telangana, police said warning of legal action against those supporting these front organisations. On October 10, an Assistant Professor of city-based Osmania University was arrested for alleged links with Maoists.

Later, two people including Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president B Maddileti were arrested for allegedly working forthe banned CPI(Maoist).PTI VVK ROH ROH.

