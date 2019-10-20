Thief operating on Bhopal Shatabdi caught: Police

The Delhi Railway Police have arrested a man who had stolen a purse of a woman passenger onboard Bhopal Shatabdi train last month, police said on Sunday. Passenger Amla Khan had registered a zero FIR with Bhopal railway police on September 23 that her purse had been stolen on the Bhopal-bound train departing from New Delhi Railway Station, they said.

The case was later transferred to the Government Railway Police at Delhi, they said. During the investigation, the police obtained the CCTV footage of the coach and a massive manhunt was launched for the thief.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused identified as Danish, a resident of Najibabad, Bijnore, Uttar Pradesh was arrested on the basis of the lead obtained from the CCTV footage. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he along with one Afjal committed the theft, police said, adding efforts are on to arrest Afjal who is still at large.

