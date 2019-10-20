Lucknow Cantonment all geared up for by-poll on Monday

The polling parties left for their respective polling stations located in Lucknow Cantonment Assembly constituency which will go to by-polls on October 21. Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma supervised the dispatching of polling parties from Ramabai ground here on Sunday.

Officials present on the occasion were CDO, Additional District Magistrate, Election Returning officer among others. The polling parties have been provided with election materials and other essentials. The by-elections for Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC), Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Manikpur, Jalalpur, Ghosi, Gangoh, and Govindnagar seats will be held along with the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21.

The assembly by-polls were necessitated after some MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections and resigned as members of the state assembly. The Ghosi assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed the Governor of Bihar. (ANI)

