Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in godown, operations to douse flame underway

A major fire broke out at a godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi city on Monday morning.

ANI Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Updated: 21-10-2019 11:47 IST
Fire broke out at a godown in Bhiwandi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out at a godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi city on Monday morning. Fire tenders immediately rushed at the spot to douse the flames.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident so far. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
