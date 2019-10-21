Heavy rain affects normal life in Ernakulam

Heavy rains lashed many parts of Ernakulam district in Kerala on Monday affecting the movement of trains and vehicles through inundated low-lying areas, officials said here. The MeT department has forecast heavy rains for many parts of the state, forcing the authorities to sound orange alerts in many districts.

The state government said NDRF teams - one to Kollam, one to Alappuzha, one at Ernakulam and one at Pathanamthitta - have been deployed to deal with the station. Many areas in Kochi city including Ernakulam South, Panambilli Nagar and Ayyappankavu were waterlogged.

Many areas in Kochi city were declared flood affected by the Ernakulam district administration. Three camps have been opened in Ernakulam district to relocate the people affected by rains.

Train services in the state have been affected due to the rains. Train services via stations in Ernakulam have been affected due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, Railway officials said here on Monday.

"Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town stations are waterlogged, train services in all directions through these stations will be delayed till water level recedes," a Southern Railway spokesman said. The situation turned worse as many people were left stranded for several hours at railway stations.

While some local trains were short terminated, few long-distance trains were rescheduled, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)