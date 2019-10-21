Wreath laying ceremony of soldiers killed in Tangdhar held at Palam airport

Wreath laying ceremony of Havildar Padam Bahadur Shrestha and Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha who were killed after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara's Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir took place here at Palam airport on Monday. The two soldiers belonged to the Gorkha Rifles.

Vice Army Chief Lt Gen MM Naravane and other top officials of the Army paid last respects to the bravehearts. After the ceremony, the mortal remains were sent to their native places. The Pakistan Army, in the unprovoked ceasefire violation on Sunday, had targeted civilian areas killing one civilian and injuring three others in the area.

The Indian Army had retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan forces. The artillery attack by the Indian Army destroyed several terrorist camps in PoK. At least 6-10 Pakistani soldiers were also killed in the counter-attack by the Indian Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)