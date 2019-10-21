Ex-serviceman jumps to death into well with two children

A 42-year-old ex-serviceman allegedly committed suicide with his two children by jumping into a well in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Monday. The incident came to light on Monday morning when bodies of Gopal Charate, his daughter Khushi (13) and son Yash (11) were found floating in the well in Ambetakali village in Khamgaon tehsil of Buldhana district, around 500 kms from here.

Charate jumped into the well on Sunday night along with his children, a local police official said. Though the exact cause behind the suicide is under investigation, police suspect some domestic dispute as the likely trigger.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Hivarkhed police station..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)