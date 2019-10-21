Landslips at 10 places in Nilgiris

With rains lashing the district during the last couple of days, landslips were reported at least in 10 places in Nilgiris district, particularly in Coonoor, disrupting movement of vehicles on Monday morning, officials said. However, operations to clear the debris are going on a war footing to minimise the impact, official sources said.

Loose soil and boulders fell at Kendala on Coonoor-Manjoor road in the early hours, affecting vehicular traffic. Similarly, road traffic was paralysed as landslips occured at three places, near Wellington. However, the highway department swung into action and managed to clear the debris.

A similar landslip occured at Kundah bridge, they said. Meanwhile, district collector K Rajamani declared holiday for schools and educational institutions in Coimbatore on Monday following forecast of heavy rains.

Heavy rains are forecast for Tuesday also for the district..

