Three burial urns unearthed in Ramanathapuram dist

Three burial urns, includingone estimated to be over 3000 years old, have been unearthednear Kamuthi and Narasingampatti in Ramanathapuram district,officials said on Monday

Two burial urns were found in Narasingampatti,V Rajaguru, an archaeological expert, said

The other urn was found buried in a 'V-shape pit' on theKundaru river bank near Kamuthi, he said, adding it should bemore than 3000 years old.

