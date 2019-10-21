Heavy rain likely in TN over next 5 days

Landslips have been reported in some parts of Nilgiris district, as the Regional weather office here on Monday predicted heavy rainfall to occur over Tamil Nadu during the next five days with the North East Monsoon becoming active. Landslips were reported at least in 10 places in Nilgiris district following rains during the last two days, particularly in Coonoor, disrupting movement of vehicles in the morning, officials said.

However, operations to clear the debris are going on a war footing, they said. According to a weather office bulletin, extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cms is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu in hilly areas of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur over Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Vellore and Thiruvannamalai districts, the bulletin said. Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts are also likely to experience rain.

For Chennai and neighbourhood, the Met office said the sky condition would be cloudy and light to moderate showers likely to continue. Loose soil and boulders fell at Kendala on Coonoor-Manjoor road in Nilgiris district in the early hours, affecting vehicular traffic.

Similarly, road traffic was paralysed as landslips occured at three places, near Wellington. However, the highway department cleared the debris. A similar landslip occured at Kundah bridge, they said.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore district collector K Rajamani declared holiday for schools and educational institutions in Coimbatore following forecast of heavy rains. During the last 24 hours, Kuzhithurai in Kanyakumari district received maximum rainfall of 14 cms followed by Periyanaickenpalayam district in Coimbatore which received 12 cms.

The north east monsoon, which accounts for about 48 per cent of Tamil Nadu's annual rainfall, set in across South India on October 16.PTI VIJ NVM COR BN BN.

