Kerala: Student injured during state junior athletic sports meet dies in hospital after 17 days

A school student who was injured during state junior athletic sports meet here died at a hospital on Monday, 17 days after he was hit during the sporting event.

ANI Pala (Kerala)
Updated: 21-10-2019 23:12 IST
Afeel Johnson, the student who got injured during state junior athletic sports meet (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A school student who was injured during state junior athletic sports meet here died at a hospital on Monday, 17 days after he was hit during the sporting event. The 17-year-old Abheel Johnson succumbed to his injuries at Kottayam Medical College on Monday evening.

Johnson who was working as a volunteer at the meet got injured when he was trying to collect javelins from the ground. He was shifted to Kottayam medical college after the accident. A police probe is underway. The State athletic department also formed a team to examine the incident.

Johnson was a student of St. Thomas Higher Secondary School in Pala. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
