UP guv for identifying kids with serious ailments and treating them under Ayushman health scheme

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel on Tuesday stressed on the need for a survey to identify children suffering from serious ailments and to provide them medical treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojna. "The Central government's Ayushman Bharat Yojna is proving to be a boon for the poor. A survey need to be undertaken to identify children suffering from serious ailments so that they can be provided treatment under the scheme," said the governor who visited Amethi along with local MP and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani.

Speaking at a function at the Malik Mohammad Jaisi District Hospital here after distributing golden cards to beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Patel said such schemes strengthen the society and country. "The scheme provides treatment up to Rs 5 lakh a year and people need to use this facility," she said.

The governor also pointed out the need for a proper publicity of the scheme and suggested setting up hoardings before hospitals selected for providing medical care under the Central government's scheme. She inspected the hospital and also met the patients.

Patel and Irani also inspected the old age home at Gauriganj town near here and took inputs about the facilities available there. PTI CORR SAB RAX

