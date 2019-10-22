International Development News
K'taka: Nine Nepalese men rescued from possible human trafficking

Nine Nepalese men have been saved from possible human trafficking to the Maldives and other countries, police said here on Tuesday.

ANI Bengaluru (Karnataka)
Updated: 22-10-2019 18:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The police have arrested a person named Shambu Babu Giri in this regard. According to the police, he was locally assisted by few more brokers.

The nine victims have been rescued. A case has been registered at Chikkajala Police Station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
