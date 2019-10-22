Goa: Digambar Kamat urges CM Sawant to name a stand at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as 'Francisco Monte Cruz Stand'

The Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Tuesday urged the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to consider his request to name a stand at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda town in Salcete as 'Francisco Monte Cruz Stand'. Kamat in a letter sent to the Chief Minister on the eve of the first match of this year's Indian Super League (ISL) Football Tournament has requested to honour the former Sports Minister Francisco Monte Cruz in his Platinum Jubilee Year.

"The multipurpose Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was constructed in a record six months time and was opened in the year 1989 during the tenure of former Sports Minister Francisco Monte Cruz. The stadium has hosted various National and International Football and Cricket matches," Kamat stated in an official statement. "Former Sports Minister Francisco Monte Cruz had put in a lot of efforts to ensure that the stadium is completed in time to host Nehru Gold Cup - the first International Football Tournament of Goa," he added.

"His efforts with personal supervision, timely effective decisions, motivation to the team involved in the construction work yielded positive results and the 1st International Football match was kicked off on this stadium on the scheduled date in 1989," Kamat said. Digambar Kamat has further stated that former Benaulim MLA and Sports Minister Francisco Monte Cruz was born on March 21, 1945. This year, 2019 happens to be his Platinum Jubilee year. The contribution of Francisco Monte Cruz needs to be honoured in his lifetime by the government of Goa. (ANI)

