J-K: 60-year-old woman injured in cease fire violation in Balakote

A 60-year-old woman was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Mendhar in Poonch district on Tuesday. She was shifted to a government hospital in Rajouri for treatment. "She has a firearm injury in her left abdomen," said the doctor.

"Ultrasound is being done, which will establish the depth of injury or wound," added the doctor. Further details are awaited (ANI)

