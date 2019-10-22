International Development News
J-K: 60-year-old woman injured in cease fire violation in Balakote

A 60-year-old woman was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Mendhar in Poonch district on Tuesday.

ANI Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir)
Updated: 22-10-2019 20:27 IST
The injured woman was admitted to a government hospital in Rajouri.. Image Credit: ANI

A 60-year-old woman was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Mendhar in Poonch district on Tuesday. She was shifted to a government hospital in Rajouri for treatment. "She has a firearm injury in her left abdomen," said the doctor.

"Ultrasound is being done, which will establish the depth of injury or wound," added the doctor. Further details are awaited (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
