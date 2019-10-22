Man climbs atop floodlight pole in Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium, threatens suicide

A 52-year-old man, who worked as a peon at the Chhatrasal Stadium here, climbed atop a floodlight pole in the arena on Tuesday, threatening to commit suicide if he was not reinstated, police said. The man, Josh Lakra, a resident of Mundka village, was brought down safely after three hours, they said.

The Model Town police station received information about a man on the roof of the Chhatrasal Stadium who was threatening to commit suicide, the police said. After reaching the spot the police team found Lakra atop a floodlight pole, they said.

According to police, Lakra was working as a peon at the stadium on contract basis two-three years ago. He was upset over his removal from the job. He climbed atop the floodlight pole also to protest against the Delhi government, a senior police officer said.

He was brought down safely after three hours with the help of fire service personnel once the Delhi government agreed to his demand, the officer said. Lakra had staged a similar protest in February this year, the police said.

