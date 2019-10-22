International Development News
ED attaches properties worth Rs 2.89 cr of 4 EPFO officials in Kolkata

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached moveable and immovable assets totalling Rs 2.89 crores involving 4 officers of Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Kolkata in a corruption case.

ANI Kolkata (West Bengal)
Updated: 22-10-2019 20:53 IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED). Image Credit: ANI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached moveable and immovable assets totalling Rs 2.89 crores involving 4 officers of Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Kolkata in a corruption case. The corruption case pertains to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The EPFO officials have been identified as Ramesh Chandra Singh, Samiran Kumar Mondal, Deepak Bhattacharya, and Sukumar Shaw. Further details are awaited (ANI)

