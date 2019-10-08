International Development News
South Asia region Al-Qaeda chief killed in Afghanistan: officials

Updated: 08-10-2019 18:28 IST
Kabul, Oct 8 (AFP) The leader of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) was killed in a joint US-Afghan operation last month, Afghan officials confirmed Tuesday.

Asim Umar, a Pakistani citizen, "was #killed along with six other AQIS members, most of them Pakistani", in southern Helmand province, the National Directorate of Security said on Twitter, adding that Umar had been "embedded" in a Taliban compound. (AFP) AMS

