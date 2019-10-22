T'gana: Probe begins into hospital fire tragedy

An inquiry has commenced into the fire that broke out in a local private children's hospital in which a three-month-old baby boy died, official sources said on Tuesday. Additional Director in health department, who has been asked to conduct the inquiry, commenced the probe, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Balala Hakkula Sangham, an NGO working for child rights, urged the state Human Rights Commission to direct the commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) and Director (Fire Services) to initiate action against negligent officials. The fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital here early on Monday, killing a 3-month old baby boy and injuring four others.

The incident happened at 2.55 a.m, according to police. One baby died in the fire accident and four other babies were injured and shifted by police and parents to different hospitals.

As many as 42 children were undergoing treatment at the hospital at the time of the accident and the five babies were admitted in the NICU. Fire fighting personnel extinguished the blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)