Man killed as car hits bike in UP

A 22-year-old man died and his mother sustained serious injuries when the motorcycle on which they were riding was hit by a car on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place in the afternoon near Musafirkhana on Varanai-Lucknow National Highway, according to police.

SHO Musafirkhana Police Station Avadhesh Yadav said Janardan Yadav was killed in the crash. The mother-son duo was taken to a community health centre in Musafirkhana where doctors referred both of them to Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

Yadav succumbed to his injuries and his mother is undergoing treatment, police said.

