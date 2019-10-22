Heavy rain likely over T'gana on Wednesday

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Wednesday, the weather office said. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana, Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad said on Tuesday.

Several localities in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received substantial rainfall on Tuesday. BHEL Factory locality at Ramachandrapuram in GHMC limits received 28.5 mm rainfall, followed by Mailardevpally (23 mm), the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said..

