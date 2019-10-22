Asia Book of Records honour for spinning wheel made of plastic scrap in Noida

A recently-inaugurated spinning wheel here on Tuesday made its place in the Asia Book of Records as the largest such model made of plastic scrap in the continent, officials said. Officials of the agency handed over the certificate to Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari at the authority's headquarters in Sector 6, they said.

The 1,650-kg charkha is installed in Noida's Sector 94 near Mahamaya flyover and was inaugurated by Union minister Smriti Irani, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti. The charkha, which symbolises Gandhi's dream of swadeshi (self sufficing and self reliance), measures 14 ft × 20 ft × 8ft and is made of 1,250 kg of used plastic, according to officials.

The charkha has already been recognised as the largest made of used plastic waste in the country by India Book Records, Maheshwari had said earlier.

