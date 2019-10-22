2 held for snatching incident in Prashant Vihar

Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching the handbag of a person in northwest Delhi's Prashant Vihar, police said on Tuesday. Shivankar (23) and Amit Kumar (18) were seen snatching the handbag in the CCTV camera footage, they said.

A country-made pistol was seized from Shivankar and the Rs 35,000 stolen from the person has also been found, police said. The motorcycle used in the crime was also seized. Both have no previous crime record.

Police said they are scanning through CCTV camera footage to to identify the suspect in another snatching incident in New Ashok Nagar area last week. In the footage, a man is seen targeting an e-rickshaw passenger. He approaches the vehicle and flees with his gold chain, they said.

The suspect had come on a motorcycle with his accomplice, a senior police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)