UP woman burnt to death by husband

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 23-10-2019 09:59 IST
A woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband over a family dispute, following which the man was arrested, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on October 13 in Khatoli district, SHO Santosh Kumar Tyagi said.

Anuradha was rushed to a hospital here, where she succumbed to injuries, police said. A case was registered against her husband Dinesh in connection with the mater, the SHO said.

