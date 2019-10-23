UP court rejects bail pleas of 3 men who helped gangster escape custody

A local court has rejected bail pleas of three people, including a doctor, who had allegedly helped a gangster escape from the police custody.

Dr. Ramesh Bhati, Ravi Rathi, and Akshit had helped notorious criminal Rohit alias Sandu escape from police custody while he was being taken to jail after his hearing in a court here on July 2. Later, the gangster was killed in an encounter with police near a roadside eatery in the district.

