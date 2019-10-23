Killers shot Kamlesh, stabbed him multiple times: Autopsy

The body of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari, who was killed last week, bore 15 stab wounds and a bullet injury, according to a post-mortem report. Tiwari, 45, was shot once on his face and the bullet was found stuck below his chin. He also had multiple injuries on his face and neck, according to the autopsy report.

Fifteen cut and stab wounds were found on the body of Tiwari during the post-mortem examination, which shows the brutality by the assailants, a police officer said on Wednesday. According to experts, it appears that the assailants first opened fire on Tiwari. They attacked him with a knife and some pointed weapon when the bullet got stuck in the pistol while they tried to fire the second bullet.

The Hindu Samaj Party leader was found dead in a pool of blood at his residence in Naka Hindola area of Lucknow last Friday. The post-mortem report says two knife stab wounds were found on right side of the chest, seven stab wounds by some pointed object were found left side of chest, cut throat wound of 6 cm below chin, deep wound mark on neck, two wound mark on left shoulder, wound mark on back and wound mark on right shoulder.

The police have already recovered the pistol and knife allegedly used by suspects Ashfaq Sheikh (34) and Moinuddin (27), who were arrested by the Gujarat ATS on Tuesday evening. PTI ABN SMI HMB

