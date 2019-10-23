International Development News
J-K: Indian Army destroys two missile shells fired by Pakistani forces in Poonch

Two missile shells fired by Pakistani forces were destroyed by the Indian Army in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on Tuesday.

ANI Poonch (Jammu Kashmir)
Updated: 23-10-2019 15:59 IST
Two missile shells fired by Pakistani forces were destroyed by the Indian Army. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan had on Monday violated ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch.

Indian Army had on Sunday used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which have been actively trying to push terrorists into the Indian territory. (ANI)

