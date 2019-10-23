Assam guv apprised of steps taken to enhance B'desh-Assam

India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das called on Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and apprised him of the various steps taken by the Centre to enhance bilateral relations with special reference to Assam. The high commissioner who is here to attend the ongoing India-Bangladesh Stakeholders' Meet, met the governor on Wednesday night.

Considering Assam's geographical proximity with Bangladesh and the impending potential of reviving the trade and communication routes between the two, discussions were also held on issues that need to be addressed for reviving the defunct communication links between them, an official release said on Wednesday. Mukhi also stressed on re-operationalising the water routes through Chattogram and Mongala ports and rail routes through Sabroom and Mahisasan to boost trade relations for the mutual benefit of both India and Bangladesh.

They also discussed about steps that would ensure dividends in view of Act East Policy and intensifying trade activities through Assam, the release added..

