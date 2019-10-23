Mahila mandiram offers financial aid to poor girl students

'Snehasparsham', a scheme to provide financial support to top 100 girl students from poor families, has been unveiled by SMSS Hindu Mahila Mandiram, one of the oldest womens welfare and charity organisations in Kerala. The cash award would be distributed, as part of the centenary celebrations of the mandiram, to students of government and aided schools in Thiruvananthapuram district at a function here, a press release said.

The aid was being provided to commemorate the contribution of founder of the mandiram K Chinnamma to education, especially for girls education, in the erstwhile state of Travancore in particular and Kerala in general, the release said. The charitable organisation was founded by Chinnamma with the aim of educating, empowering and rehabilitating girls from less privileged backgrounds, irrespective of religion or caste, it said.

An autonomous and non-political organisation that runs several institutions, the Hindu Mahila Mandiram would be unveiling several welfare programmes and projects to help women from economically and socially weaker background..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)