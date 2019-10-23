260 kgs of poppy seized in J-K's Udhampur, 2 arrested

Two Punjab residents were arrested with 260 kgs of poppy during surprise checking of vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, police said. During the checking of vehicles at Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur, a truck was intercepted. After a thorough search, 200 kgs of poppy was recovered from the vehicle, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Pandey said.

The truck driver, Kapil Kumar, who hails from Punjab, was arrested and the poppy was seized, he said. Another truck was intercepted during the checking and a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 60 kgs of poppy, Pandey said.

The truck driver, Gagandeep Singh, who is also a resident of Punjab, was arrested from the spot and the poppy seized, he added. Two separate cases have been registered at Udhampur police station and further investigation is underway, the SSP said.

