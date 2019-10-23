Couple held for cheating 650 people by offering tour package

A couple running a travel agency here has been arrested for allegedly cheating nearly 650 people of Rs six crore by promising them tour packages, police said on Wednesday. The fraud came to light when the one of the victims went to collect tickets from the agency on September 21 and found it locked with no trace of the couple - Sureshkumar and Maheshwari - or their staff, the police said.

Besides, the victim's phone calls drew a blank, they said. In his complaint, the victim, who was a retired bank employee, said the couple had cheated him of Rs 3.47 lakh by offering to take him to various destinations, including Singapore and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Investigation revealed that Sureshkumar had cheated 650 people after taking between Rs 12,500 and Rs two lakh, amounting to Rs six crore, they said. Based on a tip-off, the couple was arrested on Tuesday and produced before 7th judicial magistrate court which remanded them in judicial custody for 15 days and lodged in the Central Jail here..

