Man held for driving car with number plate having words 'AP CM

A 27-year-old businessman here has been arrested for allegedly driving a car with a number plate having the words "AP CM JAGAN" etched on it instead of the vehicle's registration number reportedly to avoid toll fee and checks, police said on Wednesday. The man was caught on October 19 during a police drive at Jeedimetla here when it was noticed that he was driving the car having the words "AP CM JAGAN" (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy) inscribed on the number plates, both at the front as well as the rear, they said.

The car was registered in Andhra Pradesh but did not carry the registration number. The man told police he is a native of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and was staying here and the car belongs to his uncle from Andhra Pradesh, a police official said.

He was arrested and a case under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) registered against him, police said, adding he has been remanded to judicial custody and lodged in a city prison. According to Traffic Police, only registration numbers of the vehicle should be displayed on the number plate and any other names, pictures or art works should not be displayed..

