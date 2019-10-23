Case against textile showroom owner for denigrating Hindu gods

A case has been registered against a 70-year-old textile showroom owner here on charges of hurting religious sentiments by denigrating Hindu gods, police said on Wednesday. Based on complaints from the BJP and the Hindu Munnani, the case was registered against Karappan under IPC sections (505(1)(b) (intent to cause fear among public) and (295 (a)) intent to outrage religious feelings).

Karappan had, at a public meeting organised by Dravidar Iyakka Tamilar Peravai a few days ago, allegedly described Lord Krishna and Lord Athivaradar in poor light. Meanwhile, Karappan apologised for his remarks and circulated a video tendering the apology in the social media.

PTI NVM NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)