Subhash Chopra appointed Delhi Congress chief, Kirti Azad new campaign committee chair

Congress appointed Subhash Chopra as the chief of Delhi Congress on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the national capital. The post had been lying vacant for almost three months since former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit died on July 20, while the party was functioning with three working presidents.

Chopra, 72, a former Delhi Congress chief also served as the speaker of the Assembly from June to December 2003. He was three-time MLA from Kalkaji. Congress has also appointed cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad, who was one of the contenders for the post of state president, as the chairman of the Congress campaign committee.

Party has reposed trust on Azad keeping an eye on significant "Purvanchal" vote-bank in the national capital. The Congress also appointed M Okendro as the new president of Manipur state unit. He has replaced Gaikhangam.

All the appointments were made by Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)

