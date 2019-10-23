International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

TTD seeks liquor ban in Tirupati city

PTI Tirupati
Updated: 23-10-2019 20:38 IST
TTD seeks liquor ban in Tirupati city

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that governs the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala here on Wednesday sought imposition of a blanket ban on sale and consumption of all kind of liquors in Tirupati city. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said a liquor ban already exists in the holy Tirumala Hills.

However, it is not prohibited in Tirupati city, the entranceway to the Hills, he said. At its meeting here on Wednesday, the TTD Board decided to write to the Andhra Pradesh government to pass a legislation on enforcing a blanket ban on liquor sale and consumption in Tirupati city, Subba Reddy said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019