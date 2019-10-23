TTD seeks liquor ban in Tirupati city

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that governs the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala here on Wednesday sought imposition of a blanket ban on sale and consumption of all kind of liquors in Tirupati city. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said a liquor ban already exists in the holy Tirumala Hills.

However, it is not prohibited in Tirupati city, the entranceway to the Hills, he said. At its meeting here on Wednesday, the TTD Board decided to write to the Andhra Pradesh government to pass a legislation on enforcing a blanket ban on liquor sale and consumption in Tirupati city, Subba Reddy said..

