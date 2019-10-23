Goa: IMD issues red alert for very heavy rainfall on Oct 25

As per latest observations made by India Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rainfall (greater than 20cm) is very likely at one or two places over districts of Goa on October 25. The warning on October 25 has been upgraded from orange colour to red colour. Also, widespread moderate to heavy rainfall activity with very heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Goa on October 23 and 24.

The low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea is likely to strengthen into a depression and is likely to move towards east northeast direction till October 25. Fishermen have been instructed not to venture into sea for the coming 3-4 days. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Iraq replaces the head of its state grain agency

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)