Ganja smuggled by ambulance seized; 1 driver held, other flees

A total of 500 kg of ganja being smuggled in an ambulance from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu has been seized and one of the two drivers has been arrested while the other escaped, police said on Wednesday. Arun Kumar and Karuppusamy had gone to Andhra Pradesh in the guise of dropping an injured person there, and brought the contraband in the vehicle on their return, they said.

The seizure was made by the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID (NIB-CID) near Udumalpet in Tirupur district during a vehicle-check on Tuesday following a tip-off, the police said. The NIB-CID personnel seized 300 kg of ganja in small packets in the ambulance and arrested Arunkumar while Karuppasamy managed to escape, they said.

On Arunkumar's confession, the personnel seized another 200 kg from the house Karuppasamy, a native of Udumalpet, the police said. Ashokkumar, who was in Karuppasamy's house, was also arrested, as the former was said to be involved in handling the narcotic, they said.

A search is on for Karuppasamy and investigations are on to find the source of ganja supply, they said..

