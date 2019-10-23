International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

J-K: Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF camp in Kulgam, jawan injured

One security personnel sustained minor injuries after some terrorists lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp here on Wednesday.

ANI Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir)
Updated: 23-10-2019 21:35 IST
J-K: Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF camp in Kulgam, jawan injured

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One security personnel sustained minor injuries after some terrorists lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp here on Wednesday. "One jawan of 167 Batallion of the CRPF received minor splinter injuries and his condition is stable," said a CRPF official.

The incident took place at around 6:35 pm. Earlier today, Jammu Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had said that Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind group (AGH) had been wiped out from the region.

At least three terrorists were killed by security forces in Awantipora encounter on Tuesday. The commander of Al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind, Zakir Musa's successor, identified as Abdul Hameed Lelhari, was among the three terrorists killed in the encounter. (ANI)

Also Read: CRPF circular on programme for IPS probationers evokes controversy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019