CRPF circular on programme for IPS probationers evokes controversy

A circular assigning responsibilities to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers in a programme concerning 132 probationary IPS officers has led to a controversy with some people expressing their unhappiness on the social media. As part of the programme, IPS probationers are scheduled to interact with CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar.

CRPF officers, who spoke to ANI on the condition of anonymity, said the circular reflected a "colonial mindset". The officers claimed that assistant commandant rank officers have been asked to ensure proper sanitation, regular filing of food items in empty bowls at the food counter, placing water bottles and toffee bowls in co-ordination with canteen and service staff.

The reactions on twitter included a few who described themselves as "half soldier". The reactions said it was a "sheer insult to CRPF officers of the rank of second in command and below by CRPF IPS bosses" and they have been given the "duty below their rank for visit of IPS probationers" which should be revoked.

A CRPF official said the Director-General was apprised of the issue on Monday and he held a meeting with Inspector General (administration). Queries sent to CRPF by ANI have not evoked a response so far.

The circular approved by DG read, "Assistant Commandant (AC) Lines will ensure preparation and placing of nameplates (seniority wise), supervise proper functioning of screen display, PA system, power back up in consultation with IT component and proper Hygiene and Sanitation, placing of RPs at designated places." "AC (Camp-1) and AC (Camp-2) officers will ensure preparation of food as per menu and strength, proper layout of food in dining area of lounge, proper service to the senior Officers, regular filling of food items in the empty bowls at the food counter, placing of water bottles and toffee bowls in conference rooms in co-ordination with canteen and service staff," it added.

The circular asked the officers below the rank of commandant to welcome the probationers on their arrival and 'direct' them towards the conference room. (ANI)

